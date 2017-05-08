Swipe launches new variants of ELITE Star; exclusive to Flipkart

Now, it's the time of Swipe to make some space in the heavily occupied smartphone segment. The company is back with two variants of its super-successful smartphone, ELITE Star.

The phone with a storage option of 1GB RAM + 8GB native storage will come in Gold color option and priced at Rs.3,699. If this memory option is not enough, you can go for an enhanced version of the same phone which is priced at Rs 3,999. This higher memory variant will come with 1GB RAM + 16BG internal storage and made available in Black and While color.

Regarding this two new variants of ELITE Star, Mr. Shripal Gandhi, founder &CEO of Swipe says, "To cater to the large entry-level population, we have re-designed the popular ELITE Star smartphone keeping in mind their unique needs. Also, keeping in mind the linguistic preference of the target users, we have designed the phone to operate on the Indian regional languages with the innovative Indus OS that eliminates the language barrier among people, and helps us move towards a cashless economy."

On pricing strategy, he says, "While we ensure that our products are rich in features - matching with the latest in global technology trends, we also ensure that they are affordable and easy to use for everyone - even for the people in the remotest corner of the country."

With Android M (6.0) and Indus Operating System for the users preferring regional language, it comes with 4G VoLTE option in it. Both the phones features to have a 5-MP rear camera and 1.3 MP front-facing selfie camera. The high-power battery in both the versions of the phone makes everyone to prefer this device.

The ELITE Star got a very good response since its launch in December 2016. The smartphone have also witnessed a staggering adoption rate with 70% plus usage in regional languages across the country. Especially its ability to connect Indians in 12 regional languages with its Indus OS, the phone could make such a big rise in its sale.

Ajay Yadav, Head - Mobiles, Flipkart said, "Flipkart's partnership with Swipe Technologies is creating new milestones with every exclusive launch. After receiving a great response to previous phones, we are glad to bring new variants of ELITE Star to our customers. With Flipkart's wide market reach coupled with seamless consumer financing options, we are certain that this new phone will be well received by our customers."