Synaptics Wants to Change the Way We Use Our Smartphones, Find Out How

Silicon Valley Biometrics company - Synaptics wants to revolutionize the fingerprint sensing technology used in today's smartphones. The company has announced the first-of-its-kind Natural ID biometric authentication solutions that are highly secure optical-based fingerprint sensors for smartphones and tablets.

SEE ALSO: Exclusive: ZTE to Launch 8 New Smartphones with Exciting Data Benefits in Q1 2017

The new Synaptics Natural ID FS9100 optical fingerprint sensors are designed for placement under the cover glass including 2.5D glass located at the front, bottom bezel of devices. Under cover glass biometrics eliminates button cut-outs and glass thinning processes required by capacitive under-glass sensors leading to glass yield improvements.

We believe this is what Samsung and Apple plan to use in their 2017 flagship smartphones to offer a seamless design.

SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 already in production: 5 things you should know

Synaptics claims that the new sensor is going to eliminate most problems associated with fingerprint scanners that smartphone manufacturers are facing these days. As Synaptics FS9100 can scan the user's fingerprints even after sitting under a 1mm thick glass, the smartphone screens won't require any cutout or an extra button to house the sensor. The company also claims that the newly designed sensor is highly durable. As it sits under a glass, the sensor is waterproof as well as scratch proof because glass protects it from being in contact with any material that can harm the upper layer.

SEE ALSO: Asus Zenfone 3 Max vs Lenovo K6 Power: Both Smartphones Battery Last Long, Really Long!

As noted, the smartphones we have today offer biometric security by integrating sensors that are placed on the glass. This forces manufacturers to make a cutout in the face of the phone or add a dedicated button that carries the biometric sensor. These standard home buttons have a shelf life and can stop working after a prolonged wear and tear.

Besides, Synaptics said that their newly designed sensor is also smart in terms of technology. FS9100 optical fingerprint sensors feature Synaptics' SentryPoint technology offering OEMs a wide-range of unique and highly secure authentication features including Quantum Matcher with PurePrint anti-spoof technology. PurePrint examines fingerprint images using unique artificial intelligence technology to distinguish between fake and actual fingerprints.

Therefore, Synaptics can bring a change in the way we use smartphones. The new technology will help the smartphone creators to achieve a cleaner industrial design, lessen the amount of wasted glass and make smartphones more secure.

As per Synaptics, the FS9100 sensor will be available for sampling in early 2017 and will go into mass production later in the year.