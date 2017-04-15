T-Mobile discontinues selling of Windows 10 powered Alcatel Idol 4S

While Windows phones have been on the market for quite a sometime now, it failed to compete with the already established operating systems: Android and iOS.

Many carriers across the globe have stopped selling Windows phones and now T-Mobile is doing the same. This US operator supported Microsoft and Windows Phone previously, but apparently, it is not going to continue that. The Alcatel Idol 4S, which runs on Windows 10, has been removed from the official website of T-Mobile. This means that the device will not be sold by the carrier anymore.

Also Read: New Alcatel smartphone spotted on GFXBench

Priced at just $470, the Alcatel Idol 4S was launched last year in the US. As far as the specifications are concerned, the device comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED full HD (1080p) display. Under its hood, it is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, it has 64GB of native storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Talking about the camera department, the Windows-10 powered Alcatel Idol 4S flaunts a 21-MP rear shooter with autofocus and dual-LED flash as well as an 8-MP front camera with LED flash for selfies and video calls.

The device is loaded with a 3000mAh non-removable battery, which is enough to last a day of moderate usage. Connectivity options offered by this Alcatel smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G and GSM.

Interestingly, even though T-Mobile has removed the Windows 10 smartphone from its website, it will not affect the upcoming launch of the Idol 4S in Europe.