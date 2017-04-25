Take a look at these new smartphones from Leagoo

Smartphone manufacturing company Leagoo is known for offering electronic devices that have excellent specifications and unique designs at an affordable price.

Now the company has unveiled several new devices at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Exhibitions, which recently took place in Hong Kong. The products earned a lot of praises for their innovative designs and impressive features. We have made a list of the best four smartphones from the OTEDA Group owned company. Let's find out about their specifications and features.

Leagoo M7 The most attention worthy thing about the Leagoo M7 is its sleek unibody design, which gives it a premium look. The smartphone is available in three different colors: Obsidian Black, Streamer Red and Champagne Gold. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5 inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Storage-wise, the device has 16GB expandable default storage along with 1GB of RAM. The M7 flaunts a rear dual-camera setup with dual LED flash; one with an 8MP sensor and another with a 5MP sensor. While on the front there is a 5MP shooter for taking selfies. Leagoo Shark 5000 The key feature of the Leagoo Shark 5000 is its mammoth 5000mAh, which is claimed to last up to 500 standby hours. Apart from this, the smartphone is powered by a Quad-Core MediaTek processor. It flaunts a 5.5" IPS display with the resolution of 1280x720 pixels. In terms of optics, the Shark 5000 features a 13MP primary camera as well as an 8MP selfie shooter. Leagoo M5 Edge Leagoo M5 Edge is the first smartphone that uses the 3D edgeless display technology. It has a 5-inch HD display(1280x720) with 178-degree viewing angle. The phone is only 8.5mm thick and has a CNC cutting metal frame. Under its hood, it is powered by a 64bit MediaTek processor. Talking about cameras, it sports a 13MP main shooter on the back and an 8MP front camera. In addition to this, the device packs the Awinic 7th generation audio chip, which offers studio-quality sound. Leagoo M8 Pro Leagoo launched the M8 pro a few months ago. It was the first smartphone from the company to feature rear dual-camera setup. The dual-camera setup at the back includes a 13MP and another 5MP camera. There is another 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT-6737 processor and backed up a 3500mAh battery. It comes with a 5.7 inch IPS display with the resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The storage space is taken care of by 16GB inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB.

