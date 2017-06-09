Take a look at the first official OnePlus 5 image; has horizontally arranged dual cameras

By now, we have seen hundreds of alleged OnePlus 5 pictures appearing online every now and then. However, most of them were nothing more than just fan-made concepts.

Well, here is a good news for the OnePlus fans. The company has just dropped an official poster allowing us to take a first look at the device. Yes, you heard that right. Although the picture has only revealed the back side of the smartphone, still it is better than nothing. We have also finally come to know about the alignment of the rear dual cameras.

As seen from the image, the camera sensors are placed in a horizontal housing with a LED flash sitting next to them. The camera module seems to be slightly protruded. The phone bears the signature OnePlus logo as well. You can also see the U-antenna line running across the top of the device.

The top side of the OnePlus 5 doesn't feature the 3.5mm audio jack. So does it mean that just like a lot of smartphones these days, it will also come without the headphone jack? Well, it could be possible.

However, earlier rumors have suggested that the flagship smartphone would include the audio jack. So it might be housed at the bottom part of the device. If that is the case, the OnePlus 5 would look kind of similar to the recently launched Oppo R11.

Another thing that we have noticed that the OnePlus 5 holds some uncanny resemblances with the iPhone 7 Plus. As least, the rear part of the device does.

Having said that, we do agree that it looks sleek and stylish. We don't know about "Flagship Killer", but it sure sports a Flagship appearance in terms of design. So do you like the design of OnePlus 5?