TCL Executive Teases Qwerty Keypad on the BlackBerry Mercury

You may be aware of the fact that BlackBerry had officially pulled the plug on manufacturing smartphones a while ago. But chances are, you may not know that John Chen, the company’s CEO had promised to deliver one last smartphone this year codenamed BlackBerry Mercury (most likely the DTEK 70).

It seems like, we have a sneak peak of the device already. Steve Cistulli, President, and GM for TCL Communications - the parent company of Alcatel - took it to Twitter to tease the handset. In fact, it is a 4-second video revealing the classic QWERTY keyboard. Also, the tweet reads that “imPRESSively designed. distinctively different,” indicating two things: the fact that smartphone will have a gorgeous design in a true BlackBerry way and some PR happening as well.

As a matter of fact, BlackBerry is now concentrating on software and services in its entirety and joined forces with TCL Communications which will take care of designing, manufacturing, distributing, and the like.

TCL is one of the exhibitors at CES and is hosting a media event. So, it’s a safe bet to expect the company to give us insights about the upcoming Mercury. As far as rumors are concerned, the smartphone is speculated to come equipped with a Snapdragon 625 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Take a look at 5 features to expect from BlackBerry Mercury here.

