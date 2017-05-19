Teardown of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus shows what's inside

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. Starting from the numerous leaks to the official launch, people's interest with these devices never seemed to go down. Sale-wise, the flagship phones have done really well until now.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus with some really powerful features such as the infinity bezel-less display, enhanced performance abilities, Bixby button, better camera to name a few. Notably, they are the first phones to offer Bluetooth 5.0. Now after a couple of months since the official release, the Korean electronics giant has released an official teardown of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

The post made by the company on its official website reveals the main components of the smartphones. You can see the heat pipe, which is used for keeping the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset from overheating.

Other than that, you can see the positioning of the processor and the storage location. The images have further revealed the placement of the Wireless charging, NFC, MST connectors.

In addition to this, the image shows the pressure sensor, which is responsible for making the users feel like they are pressing a physical button; even though Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus bears a virtual Home key.

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the company spent a lot of time making sure that nothing went wrong. And we can definitely say that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 turned out to be really impressive flagship phones.

