Tecno launches 5 smartphones in India with anti-oil fingerprint sensor

Chinese mobile phone maker TRANSSION Holdings which is known for its brand itel has launched five smartphones under the name called Tecno.

The new TECNO smartphone range includes five models - i3, i3 Pro, i5, i5 Pro and i7 in a price range of Rs. 7,990 to Rs. 14,990. While i5, i5 Pro, i3 and i3 pro will all be available across 3 states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab from April 22, 2017, the i7 will hit the market in early May.

These new products come in the colors of Champagne Gold, Sky Black, and Space Grey.

The company says that all its smartphones are especially 'Made for India' which is reflected through the prefix 'i' in the smartphones. The software algorithm of the camera is optimized as per Indian consumers focusing on skin tone, color preference, contrast, etc. that enables consumers to capture images truer to Indian skin tones even in low light conditions.

The camera by PIXELEX engine which the company claims will give you the brightest, night photos and videos.

SEE ALSO: Videocon Delite 11+ with Pro 360 OS launched: Specs, price, features and more

Besides this, Tecno has also come up with the new Anti-Oil fingerprint sensor which allows you to unlock your phone anytime anywhere under all Indian lifestyles and weather conditions.

The smartphones are equipped with Rocket Charging which helps shorten charging time by as much as 20 percent as compared to traditional fast charge. It is based on the latest Android Nougat OS.

The company also highlights its HiOS operating system and the Smart Screen-Split feature.

TECNO smartphone comes with an industry first proposition of '151' Promise which offers 100 days' replacement, 50 percent buyback, and 1-year one-time screen replacement. The promotional offer is available free for the limited period only.

In terms of specification, Tecno i7 comes with a 5.5-inch screen with full HD resolution and it has 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space which can be expanded up to 128GB by using microSD cards.

The smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The dual SIM 2G/ 3G/4G phone is VoLTE & ViLTE enabled and comes with other connectivity options like Bluetooth and WiFi, and has a fingerprint sensor. The Tecno i7 carries a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,990.

The i5 and i5 Pro are priced at Rs. 11,490 and Rs. 12,990 and come with a full HD display. There is 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory in the i5 whereas the i5 pro comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

The Tecno i3 was also launched at the price of Rs. 7,990 and comes with the 5-inch device with HD display