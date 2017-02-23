Telenor India starts offering unlimited 4G data at Rs. 57 for 28 days

Looks like the telecom operators are gearing up to counter attack Reliance Jio and its attractive services. It's just a day ago that Mukesh Ambani-headed firm announced the Prime Subscription Plan, as an extension to the existing Happy New Year.

Taking a look at the newly announced Reliance Jio Subscription Plan, other telecom giants, like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea are gearing up to match up to the race. However, looks like the smaller telcos are not quite far behind either.

Reports are such that Telenor India is apparently going to merge with Bharti Airtel very soon. Well, ahead of the merger, Telenor announces the cheapest data plan for all times, giving sleepless nights to the major telcos.

Telenor has announced a new data plan that offers unlimited 4G data at just Rs. 57 per month. This, when compared to Reliance Jio's Prime plan seems to be a much cheaper plan.

To recall, Reliance Jio's newly launched Prime subscription plan. To avail this offer, a user is required to recharge with Rs. 99 for a year, on top of that, will have to refill their account with Rs. 303 every month. In this regard, Telenor seems to beat Reliance Jio.

As per Mukesh Ambani, all the existing Reliance Jio user will be able to avail the offer soon after the Happy New Year offer ends. Well, just in case you aren't a Reliance Jio user and wish to avail the new offer, you have time until March 31.

Furthermore, in case a user doesn't subscribe to the Reliance Jio Prime Subscription plan, they will be automatically switched to a Jio postpaid or prepaid plan, where the user will have to pay have be pay for data and other services, however, voice calls remain free.

