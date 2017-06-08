Tempered Blue Nokia 6 is finally here

The color Blue seems to be a popular choice for smartphones among users these days. A few days back Xiaomi announced a Blue variant for its Redmi Note 4X. Now, as per a Weibo post, Nokia has also unveiled the Nokia 6 in a Tempered Blue color.

Of course, back in February, the company had announced that the Nokia 6 will be available in four color options; Black, Tempered Blue, Copper and a limited Arte Black Edition with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. However, initially, only the Black variant was up for sale. Later, a Silver color variant was introduced. And now, this Tempered Blue Nokia 6 will go on sale.

You should keep in mind that the Tempered Blue Nokia 6 will only come in the 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage variant. Retailed at ¥1699 ($250), the smartphone can be purchased in China via JD.com June 18 onwards. However, the pre-order for the device has already begun.

To remind you, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there operates an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB.

Imaging wise, there is a 16MP main snapper with PDAF at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone draws its energy from a 3000mAh battery, which is said to keep the lights on for long hours.

It arrives with pre-installed 7.1.1 Nougat OS, and it will be updated to Android O when the time comes. Connectivity features offered by the device include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and USB OTG.

In addition to this, the Nokia 6 has a fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and NFC.