TENAA listing reveals complete specs of Samsung Flip Phone 4

Lately, we have been quite a lot of rumors regarding an upcoming Samsung flip phone bearing the model number SM-G9298. We even told you yesterday that the device is now in testing and it is likely to be called Samsung Flip Phone 4.

Now, the phone has again been spotted on, TENAA. We say again because it had appeared on the Chinese certification site before also. While we already knew some of the specs and features of the Samsung SM-G9298, the TENAA listing has revealed its complete specs lineup. One of the most interesting things about the device is that it comes with two 4.2-inch displays.

Display The Samsung SM-G9298 sports two 4.2-inch FHD AMOLED displays with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels on both sides. In other words, there is one 4.2-inch display when the phone is shut and another 4.2-inch screen when you flip it open. Sounds pretty awesome! Processor, RAM and ROM The TENAA listing further reveals that the flip phone is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 2.15GHz. While the name of the chipset has not been mentioned, we are assuming it to be the Snapdragon 820. That being said, earlier reports had suggested that the Samsung SM-G9298 would come equipped with a Snapdragon 821 chipset. The memory aspect is taken care of by 4GB of RAM teamed with 64GB of default storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. Optics The Samsung SM-G9298 is said to flaunt a 12MP rear-facing primary camera with a LED flash. Up front, it also features a 5MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. Software and battery On the software front, the smartphone is expected to arrive with Android 6.0 OS. This is quite disappointing as Samsung could have at least put Android 7.0 Nougat. The Samsung SM-9298 is likely to pack a 2300mAh under the hood, which is quite small to be fair. Size According to the TENAA listing, the Samsung SM-G9298 measures at 127.7 × 61.4 × 15.87mm. The device weighs 234 gram, which sounds quite heavy in this era of the lightweight smartphones. However, we should keep in mind that it is a flip phone so naturally it weighs relatively heavier.

