“The Best Is Yet to Come,” Says Tim Cook as Apple Celebrates iPhone’s 10th Anniversary

Today, 10 years ago, Apple's late founder Steve Jobs pulled the wraps of the first ever iPhone at MacWorld Expo touting it as "three game-changing products in one: a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device."

Fast forward to 10 years and it's the most successful product in the company's portfolio, so much so that it makes Apple the most valued company in the world.

It's quite ironic for the fact that the 10th anniversary of the iPhone also marks the decline in iPhone sale numbers which lead Tim Cook, CEO of Apple to take a pay cut for the first time. But, it's almost undeniable that the iPhone had revolutionized the mobile computing scenes across the world.

SEE ALSO: Here are Smartphones that Were Launched at the CES 2017

And, with an intention to take the iPhone to a whole new level, the company is planning to out a 10th anniversary iPhone possibly called the "iPhone 8", as rumors suggest. Currently codenamed as "Ferrari," the upcoming iPhone 8 is speculated to bring a lot of innovative changes which will put Apple on the map once again.

Commenting on the 10th anniversary of iPhone, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook said, "iPhone is an essential part of our customer's lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live. iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come."

SEE ALSO: Is 6GB of RAM or Higher on a Smartphone a Gimmick or Justifiable?

Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Market also expressed hi feeling saying that "For many of us iPhone has become the most essential device in our lives and we love it.

iPhone is how we make voice and FaceTime calls, how we shoot and share Live Photos and 4K videos, how we listen to streaming music, how we use social media, how we play games, how we get directions and find new places, how we pay for things, how we surf the web, do email, manage our contacts and calendars, how we listen to podcasts, watch TV, movies and sports, and how we manage our fitness and health. iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started."