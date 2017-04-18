The Doogee MIX smartphone looks almost similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX

In terms of design, there's no denying that the Xiaomi Mi MIX looks gorgeous. Apparently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Doogee has got so inspired by the device that it plans to come up with a similar looking smartphone in near future.

We also know that the upcoming phone from Doogee is going to be named Doogee MIX. The smartphone is going to sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display supplied by Samsung, as claimed by the company. However, as its going to be bezel-less, the size of the device will be smaller than the Mi MIX. This small size could let the users carry it around more easily.

Also Read: Xiaomi to announce new products with Mi 6

A leaked image of the alleged Doogee MIX reveals that unlike the piezoelectric ceramic driver used in the Mi MIX, it is going to have a standard earpiece at the top of the screen.

There is a physical house button placed below the display, which also works as the fingerprint scanner. In addition to this, the smartphone features a front facing camera housed at the bottom right corner.

Talking about some of the other specifications, the Doogee MIX is rumored to have a rear dual-camera setup. Under its hood, the device is likely to be powered by a Helio P25 SoC chipset bundled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

While the high-end variant of the phone will probably come equipped with a Helio P25 SoC processor inside. Storage-wise, it will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage.

Currently, we have no additional information about this upcoming Doogee smartphone.

Source