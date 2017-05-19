The Honor 9 will come with 3.5mm audio jack: CEO

It's known to everyone that Huawei is working on Honor series smartphone which may soon hit the market. As expected, there were quite a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding the specs and features of one such upcoming handset, Honor 9.

At the beginning of this month, we have seen rumors claiming that Honor 9 will ditch 3.5mm audio jack from the device. It claimed that the device will come with USB Type-C port which will be located at the bottom of the phone, along with speaker grill. To prove this rumor false, the President of Honor, Zhao Ming posted about its presence on Weibo account.

The above image taken from this Weibo account speaks about it. Other than audio jack, we have seen rumors pertaining to its design and few of its features as well. Let us see what are they.

With the glossy body on the back, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor on the front. As per the leaks, it will have a 22MP color sensor on the rear with a 12MP black and white sensor along with it.

The phone is said to be powered by Kirin 960 under the hood and bundled with 6GB of RAM. Display wise, it will come with a 5.2-inch 1080p display which is more than enough for a mid-range phone.

The phone is said to launch on June 20 or 21st with a price tag of 2499 yuan ($362). Since it is just a rumor, it is preferred to take it with a pinch of salt.

