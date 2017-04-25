The Huawei P10 Lite now available in Shimmering Blue version in Europe

While Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is receiving all the attention, the company recently launched a mid-ranged smartphone called the P10 Lite without much fanfare.

Up until now, the phone was only available in two different colors: Black and Gold. However, it seems like Huawei has introduced a Blue variant of the P10 Lite in Europe. Owing to the vibrant and reflective finish, the P10 Lite looks gorgeous in this in this Shimmer Blue version. It will be sold via online stores across Europe. To recall, let's go through the features and specifications of this phone.

Stylish design Even though the P10 Lite is not a flagship device, it has some similarities with the P10 and P10 Plus, in terms of design. It has the same metal frame with the chamfered edges, which gives it a premium look. You can see the fingerprint sensor and the Huawei logo housed on the back. However, the device doesn't have a physical home button. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right side, while on the left lies the SIM tray. Capacitive Touchscreen The Huawei P10 Lite sports a 5.2 inches LTPS IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Moreover, there is 2.5D curved glass that covers the display for better protection. Hardware The Huawei P10 Lite is powered by an Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 658 processor teamed with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage capacity. Under the hood, the device packs a non-removable Li-Ion 3000mAh battery with support for USB microUSB v2.0 and Dual SIM (Nano SIM) to keep the lights on. Other features On the software front, the Huawei P10 Lite runs an Android 7.0 Nougat. Talking about cameras, the devices boasts of a 12MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, microUSB v2.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G LTE support.

