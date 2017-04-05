The iPhone 8 to cost less than $1,000: Report

Lots of rumor around the upcoming iPhone 8 can never end until it gets officially launched by Apple. Forget about specs, there was also a rumor saying that iPhone 8 will cost more than $1000 at retail. The reasons behind this ultra-high cost are it's new OLED display and also 3D sensors equipped in it.

Now, a report by UBS analyst Steven Milunovich breaks the previously rumored price tag. It says this phone will cost less than $1000. So, this rumor can be considered as a good news for eagerly awaiting iPhone buyers. Though the price is not tagged over $1000, it will surely be costlier compared to the previous iPhone's in a market. This may not be a surprise since everyone was expecting the same.

According to Milunovich, the factory cost of iPhone 8 with the 64GB variant will be higher by $70 to $90 than the previous model 32GB iPhone 7s Plus. So, the price may vary from $850 to $900 when it reaches the market.

Since iPhone 7 Plus of 32GB variant is offered at $769, the price of iPhone 8 may not make a huge difference for the consumers. So, we can expect a large number of buyers this time. He noted,"Apple customers seem fine with paying more for products they feel are differentiated."

According to him, the OLED iPhone 8 is said to account for 45 percent of shipments in 2018. He also made a comparison with it's rival Samsung by saying, "Apple's top model will be at a display size disadvantage to Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. We still think Apple will choose to price its top model relative to Samsung's top model but remain cautious on how much higher Apple could ultimately go on price given a smaller display".

