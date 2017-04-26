The iPhone 8 launch is reported to get delayed

Looks like the iPhone 8 launch, which was scheduled for September, might get delayed due to some production issues faced by the components suppliers.

According to a report by Nikkei's Asian Review, Apple's component suppliers are finding it difficult to fit a range of parts including the OLED panels of Samsung and wireless charging unit, in the desired production schedule. The wireless charging board is still getting too much overheated. Moreover, they are failing to produce the tiny stacked motherboard as per the required quality and quantity.

"There is a new design for a much smaller printed circuit board to allow a more powerful battery for this upcoming iPhone... but there are still some quality issues to overcome to achieve smooth mass production,'' claims Sean Kao, an analyst at IDC.

However, it is not known what kind of production problems the Samsung's OLEDs are facing. As per a report, which emerged online last month, Apple has ordered 70-90 million high-quality OLED panels from the Korean company. However, mass production of them has become a problem.

So the first iPhone 8 OLED screens will make not their way to Foxconn's assembly lines before June or July.

Thus, some analysts are presuming that instead of September, Apple may release the 10th-anniversary model either in October or November. Nonetheless, the company may still decide to announce the smartphone in September.

In any case, the credibility of this report can't be guaranteed. So you are recommended to take it with a grain of salt.

