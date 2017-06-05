The ‘Lenovo Moto’ brand might get discontinued hints Motorola CMO

A few days back, Lenovo's Group Chief Executive Officer and ChairmanYang Yuanqing assured us that it will continue making handsets with its own branding. With the production of both Lenovo and Moto branded smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer follows a dual brand strategy.

However, the company's bad financial results had given birth to the rumors that it is planning to scrap the Lenovo phones. Well, it does make sense since the Moto branded phones are much popular than the Lenovo ones. Even though Lenovo has earlier dismissed these rumors, a recent statement by the company's Chief Marketing Officer Jan Huckfeldt is suggesting that the Lenovo Moto brand could get discontinued.

Also Read: Moto E4 Plus pricing revealed; To cost under Rs. 15,000

During the Moto Z2 Play launch event in Brazil, Huckfeldt talked about the ways to build a strong brand and stressed the importance of getting the "fundamentals" right. He further added, "We are all in and fully focused on - Motorola."

Well, he may not have directly said that they are going to stop making phones with Lenovo branding, but we won't be too surprised if the Lenovo Moto brand gets replaced by Motorola branding in future.

Huckfeldt has also talked about changing the brand strategy in order to drive more sales and earn more revenues.

Apart from the Moto Z2 Play, almost half a dozen Motorola phones are down the pipe. The company has planned to launch more number of smartphones to improve its performance in today's extremely competitive market. Hopefully, the Chinese tech giant will make a solid comeback this year in terms of sale.

Source Via