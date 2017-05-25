The Moto Z2 Play with SD 626 SoC again spotted on Geekbench

The upcoming Moto Z2 Play is hitting the headlines almost every day revealing some or the other details. At the end of last week, the device was spotted on Chinese certification site, TENAA.

Now, the phone has hit the Geekbench. Interestingly, this is not the first time Moto Z2 Play is making an appearance on the benchmark. According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is going to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system right out of the box. Under the hood, it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.21GHz.

Additionally, the Moto Z2 Play will have 4GB of RAM and a relatively smaller 3000mAh battery. The battery capacity is quite disappointing, considering its predecessor the Moto Z Play has a 3510mAh battery.

Lenovo has also taken to the official Twitter handle to confirm that the Moto Z2 Play will draw power from a 3000mAh battery. However, it is still unclear, why Lenovo has decided to cut down the battery size.

The benchmark listing has further revealed that the upcoming device has bagged 891 points on the single-core test. Likewise, the Z2 play has managed to score 4538 points on the multi-core test.

Previous leaks had suggested that the Moto Z2 Play will come with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be even expanded via a microSD slot. On the optics front, it is speculated to feature a 12MP primary camera on the back, while on the front there will be a 5MP selfie shooter.

Display-wise the smartphone is likely to flaunt a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display.

