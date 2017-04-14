The new iPhone 8 leaks show bezel-Less OLED display and a rear touch ID

Apple iPhone 8 is undoubtedly the most anticipated smartphone of the year 2017. The countless leaks and rumors have already clouded the online world and more are expected until the smartphone is official launched by the Cupertino giant. The latest to join the rumor mill is an image posted on China's social networking site- Weibo that brings some exciting new insights.

As reported by Softpedia.com, the image was first retrieved by SlashLeaks and was allegedly taken at Foxconn. It shows technical drawings for the upcoming iPhone 8 hinting minimal bezels at the front on either sides of the screen.

Surprisingly, the image also shows that the top and bottom of the screen also has very minimal bezels, this forcing Apple to push the touch ID fingerprint sensor at the rear side of the IPhone 8, below the Apple logo. If the image is to be believed, this will be the first iPhone to sport a rear touch ID sensor.

Besides, the image also shows a vertical dual-camera module, which protrudes out a bit when seen from the sides. The iPhone in the image indeed looks quite sleek and are also seen in two new colour variants- Yellow and Sea Green.

Recently we came across an update that Apple has decided to use its own AuthenTec Algorithm that is combined with Privaris glass identification technology for the upcoming fingerprint ID solution.

Apple appears to have left the Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor and the Qualcomm's Sense ID fingerprint tech for the next iPhone.

That said, it might be a case that the tech giant is facing some troubles in implementing the touch ID scanner at the front with the new design and has decided to relocate it at the rear panel instead.

As noted, LG has been doing the same with its flagship G series and the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 also integrates the biometric scanner at the rear panel.

Last but not the least, the Softpedia reports that the drawings are intended for the Engineering Validation Test and the design must pass through another two stages before it is finalized. So we are still skeptical about the leak and believe that the same will get more transparency in the coming months. Till then, stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on Apple iPhone 8.

