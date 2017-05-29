The new LG V30 concept slider phone with two displays looks gorgeous

Some renders have appeared on internet that shows a new LG smartphone, possibly the upcoming LG V30. The images are not of the final product and show a concept design that seems pretty intriguing and will surely turn heads if made it to the final product in the coming months.

Evan Blass, the noted leakster tweeted the picture from his account saying, "This is an old-ish mockup of Project Joan, a.k.a. the LG V30. Not clear if the project is still headed in this direction."As per the leaks, the concept LG V30 sports dual displays, something the LG V series is known for; however this time around the phone shows a slider with the secondary screen placed as a physical keyboard, something we have seen in BlackBerry Priv.

As per the first image, the main display seems to be a giant screen that slides over the secondary screen that can be used as a keyboard or the ticker display seen on previous V series handsets from LG such as LG V10 and V20.

Evan also posted some more renders of the device in discussion showing how LG can utilize the secondary display. The different use-case scenarios for the secondary screen on the upcoming LG V30 seem quite interesting and will surely please smartphone enthusiasts.

As noted, this is not the final design of the upcoming LG V30, but gives a good glimpse of what LG is cooking to take on rivals such as Samsung and HTC who are making news with their Infinity and Edge Sense design implementations respectively.

LG recently launched the flagship LG G6, which unlike its predecessor LG G5 is not a modular device but focuses on basics and works like a charm. The LG V20, which didn't make it to the top lists of most selling flagships, was also a decent looking phablet with a robust build. With the upcoming LG V30, the company once again is in the process of making a huge shift in its design terminology.

Whether it will work in company's favor or not will only be made clear in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on LG V30 on GIZBOT.

Source

Image Source