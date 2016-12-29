The New Samsung Galaxy A Series (2017) is Coming in January 2017

Samsung remains the talk of the town for its Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and it seems the Korean tech giant wants to make headlines in the coming year as well, but this time for good reasons.

We had reported that Samsung is planning to revive its Galaxy A series in 2017 with new hardware and water-resistant design, and the latest report suggests that the new devices will be launched on January 5. As per NDTV Gadgets, Samsung has sent out invites for an event to be scheduled on January 5 in Kuala Lumpur, where the Korean tech giant is expected to reveal the new devices.

SEE ALSO: Leak Alert: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Likely to be Water Resistant

Interestingly, Samsung is also expected to hold a global launch of the Galaxy A series (2017) during the upcoming CES 2017, which is also scheduled to begin from January 5.

As noted, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) could feature a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display offering full HD resolution. The device will be powered by an Exynos 7880 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and will be coupled with Mali-T860 MP4 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

Furthermore, the smartphone will come with 32GB of onboard storage and will flaunt water-resistant design. We might see the new Galaxy A series offering IP68 certification rating, making the devices resistant to submersion in water up to 10-feet and for about 30 minutes without incurring any damage.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) might sport a bigger 5.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED screen. It is expected to run on an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

The new Galaxy A3 is expected to sport a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED (720x1280 pixel) display. The smartphone is expected to be powered up by a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.