The new Selfie Expert OPPO F3 brings the perfect combination of style and performance

OPPO's Selfie Expert product line-up has got its newest member in the form of OPPO F3. Priced at Rs. 19,990 in the Indian market, the smartphone is a compact and an economical variant of the recently launched OPPO F3 Plus. It packs in the same two lens camera for ultra wide selfies and a competent hardware, all crammed in a stylish aluminum and glass body.

We took the smartphone on a spin to find out how capable is OPPO F3, the newest member of OPPO's Selfie Expert product lineup. Let's dig in to find the answer.

Camera Performance: Crisp ultra wide angle selfies to capture the memories

Likewise OPPO F3 Plus, the new OPPO F3 also puts an impressive showcase of imaging prowess with its compelling front and rear camera units. Let's talk about the front facing dual camera, which is designed to make your selfies look brighter, crisper and best in the respective price-segment.

OPPO F3 features a 16MP+8MP selfie camera that comprises of one primary lens for regular selfies and one ultra-wide-angle lens for group selfies. The 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper works on a 6P lens that gives a larger field-of-view, technically twice larger view than a normal selfie camera can achieve. Moreover, the 6P lens also addresses the main challenge of capturing an extra wide frame with minimal image distortion.

The below sample shot will give you a clear understanding of wider frame and color reproduction from the front-facing dual camera.

You can notice the amount of detailing and wide frame that the front-facing camera captures in the selfie shots. The camera lens also makes sure the colour tones also look natural without any artificial enhancement. The below image further explains how good the front-facing camera is in capturing group selfies.

The front camera also inherits the advancements seen in previous Selfie Expert phones, including high dynamic range, vivid depth and minimized noise. It also comes equipped with intelligent software algorithms such as Smart Facial Recognition, screen flash and Beautify 4.0 to further enhance the selfie experience in non-favorable light conditions.

While you get crisp and detailed selfie shots by the 16MP+8MP front camera setup, the rear 13MP sensor also yields pleasing results in daylight and low-light conditions. Here are two sample shots to give you a better understanding of the rear camera performance on the OPPO F3.

You can check the level of detailing that the 13MP camera captures. Besides, without any dedicated hardware mechanism, the camera creates an amazing bokeh effect of keeping the subject in focus and blurring the background objects.

Further, OPPO hasn't made any compromises on the camera's feature front. You get all the required OPPO's signature modes and filters. There's screen flash, palm shutter, expert mode (Manual), Ultra HD mode and a variety of filters based on the Beautify 4.0 mode to enhance your selfie experience.

Display: The 5.5-inch full HD screen is crisp and gets the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OPPO F3 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD screen with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The 2.5D curved glass is nothing but the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In addition to offer the best-in-class durability, the curved glass also results in good viewing angles. The 5.5-inch full HD screen delivers a pixel density of 401ppi, making images, videos and web pages look amazingly crisp and detailed.

OPPO's standard eye protection mode to filter the blue light that can strain your eyes in low-light condition is intact.

Design: The ultra light and compact design with premium looks

OPPO F3 is designed to turn eyeballs. The smartphone's premium design and light weight body makes it one of the best 5.5-inch Android handset in the market.

OPPO F3 has a sleek metal unibody design that is the result of multi-stage manufacturing process involving sand-spraying, three stage polishing and several rounds of CNC milling.

On completion, the process result in a carefully crafted mobile device that offers a smooth metal surface but also maintains the required grip in hands.

The rear side of OPPO F3 flaunts a high-strength metal with a matte finish surface. The chamfered edges and the chrome lining on home button and on the rear camera module further add to the premium look of the smartphone. Besides, the amazingly light weight OPPO F3 with correctly placed hardware buttons and rounded corners is also very ergonomic to use in everyday life.

Fingerprint Scanner: It's amazingly quick in unlocking the smartphone

OPPO F3 features a front fingerprint scanner, which works brilliantly in unlocking the handset. It's incredibly fast and works without a miss in most of the cases. The scanner can also be customized to encrypt apps and files to prevent sensitive data. Besides, it also comes equipped with a hydrophobic membrane that has an enhanced success rate even when a user's fingers are moist.

Triple slot SIM card tray: No compromise in storage and connectivity

One of my favorite design features of OPPO F3 is the dedicated slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card. You can have two active SIM cards and one microSD card functional simultaneously, which is truly amazing.

It's a simple hardware feature that other smartphone makers should also implement in their products. Storage will not be an issue on OPPO F3 as the handset come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM with extensible storage up to 128GB via microSD.

Hardware: 4GB RAM easily handles multitasking

Multitasking is a delight on OPPO F3 as the 4GB RAM makes sure you run multiple apps simultaneously without any slowdown. You can play simultaneously play games, stream music, edit pictures, write mail, etc. without worrying about lags or stutters. The companion 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset also makes sure you sail through every day and strenuous tasks with an ease.

Software: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with OPPO's Color OS V3.0

OPPO F3 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and also gets OPPO's Color OS V3.0 custom UI skin on top of It. The US is easy to use and comes with a number of useful software features such as eye protection mode, gesture support, No disturb mode, lockscreen magazines, clone apps, etc. The user interface is smooth and apps don't waste time in loading, however unlike OPPO F3 Plus, there's no Google Assistant in the package.

Battery and Connectivity: The 3,200 mAh battery that easily lasts a day

OPPO F3 is backed by a 3,200 mAh battery unit that easily manages to last for a day on a single charge. And as far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone comes equipped with OPPO's VOOC fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi.

Verdict

OPPO has always been quite clear about the fact that the company puts a lot of emphasis on imaging technology and it seems quite clearly in the OPPO F3. The smartphone captures best-in-class ultra wide angle selfie and deliver crisp images from rear camera.

Besides, it offers a premium and durable design, an amazing multimedia experience with its large 5.5-inch display and also scores high on multitasking, storage and connectivity. In short, it brings the perfect combination of style and performance for smartphone enthusiasts in the sub Rs. 20k price-point.