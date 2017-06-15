The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is allegedly codenamed as "Gr3at"

We have been hearing a number of rumors centering the Galaxy Note 8 over the past few months. While some leaks give us an idea about its design, others reveal the features and specifications of the phablet.

However, now we have come to know the codename for the device. According to a tweet posted by the renowned tipster Evan Blass, instead of "Great", the Galaxy Note 8 is codenamed as "Samsung Gr3at". Unfortunately, he hasn't given any explanations on why is it called as such. Well, in simple words, the device will be great due to its powerful features and specifications.

Going by the information we have obtained so far, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge Infinity Display with the aspect ratio of 18.5:9 just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Apparently the codename for the Galaxy Note8 is not "Great" but...wait for it..."Samsung Gr3at." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 15, 2017

Under the hood, it will most probably employ the Snapdragon 836, which is rumored to feature a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor with GPU working at 740 Mhz. Other than that, the phablet will arrive with rear dual cameras and Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

However, the fingerprint scanner placement still remains a confusing affair. Some leaks had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. Contradicting that, a Samsung official has reportedly said that the company is yet to figure out a way to do so. So, the Galaxy Note 8 will most probably come with a rear mounted biometric reader.

Considering the usual launch pattern of Samsung, the Galaxy Note lineup of devices get unveiled at the IFA in late August or early September. The IFA 2017 is slated to start on September 1, so it is likely that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unleashed a day or two before the expo.