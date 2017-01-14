The so-called Nokia 8 is just the Qualcomm reference model, confirms the chip maker

From the last two days, we have been continuously hearing news about a mysterious Nokia smartphone, namely, the Nokia 8 that was showcased at the Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017. A couple of videos were posted online showcasing the phone's design and user interface.

It was also believed that the alleged Nokia 8 would be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and that's the sole reason of why it featured at the booth of Qualcomm. However, here's a new twist coming in directly from the chip maker itself.

Yes, Qualcomm today issued a letter saying that the reports of Nokia smartphone with Snapdragon 835 chipset 'were not accurate,' instead, it is the company's reference device used to demonstrate the upcoming chipset.

Catherine Baker, a spokeswoman at Qualcomm, said as follows: "We do not disclose details of our reference design. We've seen a few stories rumoring what we demonstrated in our CES booth to be a Nokia device, those reports are not accurate, our 835 demos were on our own reference design devices which we use to demo our Snapdragon SOC's every year."

This news officially confirmed that there's no Nokia 8 in existence, as of now. But, it is highly possible that Nokia 8 will be announced at the MWC 2017 with the same specifications.

