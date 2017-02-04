These LG G6 leaked images show the smartphone in all its glory

The high-resolution images show the LG G6 from all the angles revealing the overall look and feel

It was just yesterday that we came across a live shot of the near-final version of the LG G6, expected to be on showcase in the upcoming MWC 2017. The leaked image shows rear panel of the flagship device featuring the dual camera setup and rear fingerprint sensor.

And now we have got some new high-resolution images that talk about almost everything that comes under the look and feel of the smartphone.

Shared by a Korean website-underkg.co.kr, the images show a premium handset with brushed metal finish rear panel. The metallic rear panel seems to be removable one and houses a fingerprint sensor and LG's signature dual-lens camera module paired with a flashlight in centre.

The handset seems to flaunt minimal screen bezels with the display itself showing rounded corners and chamfered edges.

Another image clearly shows the top side of the handset carrying the 3.5mm headphone jack placed adjacent to a microphone.

A Type-C USB port is placed at bottom along with a mono speaker unit and volume rockers are positioned on the left side of the handset.

If these images are to be believed, LG G6 will see a good shift in look and feel when compared to the previous LG G5 and the recently launched LG V20. The smartphone is expected to make an appearance in the upcoming MWC 2017. Stay tuned for updates on GIZBOT.



