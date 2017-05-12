Things we know so far about Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus which are likely to launch on May 26

Huawei introduced its Nova series last year with metal design and better battery backup right next to its premium Huawei P series. Now the Chinese player is working on next-gen Nova smartphone that is expected to see its daylight on May 26.

In a way of teasing it, the company has started posting the invite of the launch of Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones.

Ahead of launch, the photos of the smartphone got leaked on the Internet, showing us the glimpse of the device in Rose Gold colors.

As per the image, the both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus comes with a metal unibody design with a dual rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor on the back. Also, we can see the Huawei branding on the front and back side of the device.

Having said that, Nova 2 was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TEENA giving us nothing but the images.

While Huawei remains covert about the Nova series of smartphones, we have set of rumored specifications that we can expect. Both the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus 2 is expected to come packed with 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch Full HD displays, powered by Kirin 660 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Talking about the imaging factor, both the smartphone might come with 12MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front-facing cameras. Additionally, the Nova 2 is expected to pack 3000mAh battery, while the Nova 2 Plus with 3300mAh battery.

As the above information is not authenticated, it’s just an educational guess. So we advise you to take this with a grain of salt.