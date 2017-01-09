This 4G VoLTE Smartphone With a 3000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs. 5,553

The passing year has witnessed a wide range of budget 4G smartphones hit the market. Well, 2017 will be no exception we believe. Adding on to the list of affordable 4G smartphones, here comes a new one, namely, Ziox Astra Metal 4G. This Ziox Mobiles handset is already available in leading retail stores across India at a price tag of Rs. 5,553.

After setting a benchmark in the feature phone segment, Ziox Astra Metal 4G is the company's first-ever 4G VoLTE smartphone, which has been made available at various color variants, which includes - Rose Gold, Silver, and Champagne Gold.

In terms of the specifications, this Ziox Mobiles handset comes packed with a 5-inch display screen, 8GB of internal memory, which can be further expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card.

Further powered by a 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor, the 4G smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Well, on the camera front, the Ziox Astra Metal 4G bears a 5MP auto-focus rear camera along with LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera.

Besides, the smartphone supports 21 languages, whereas, in terms of connectivity options, the smartphone offers Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a microUSB port.