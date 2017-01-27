This iPhone 8 concept is bizarrely interesting

This just can’t be real. Can it?

Amid all the Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors, this new concept design for iPhone 8 popped up online. And boy, it’s interesting in the strangest way possible. 

The concept design showcased by Iskander Utebayev by ConceptsiPhone takes cues from all the design leaks we’ve heard so far. However, it still has a home button (which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner at the front) at its usual place which is now speculated to be a part of the display itself. The video, in-line with the earlier rumors, reveals a curved-display design. But, these are not the reasons you should be excited about.

What you should be excited about - wait for it - is the invisible camera module that sits right under the Apple’s iconic logo at the back. Now, that’s bizarrely interesting. Isn’t it? 

Mind you, this is merely a concept design. So, as is the case with other concept designs, take this one with a pinch of salt. 



