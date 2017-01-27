This is how the Samsung Galaxy S8 may probably look like

A countless number of rumors have surfaced online. Innumerable image renders were leaked. A lot was written about the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the past couple of months (perhaps, that may continue for the next couple of months, if not more). But, today’s design leak is a bit different or a bit reliable, if we must say.

As you can see from the above image, this is the Galaxy S8 (we are kidding, it isn’t). Well, not officially. But, this could very well be how the Galaxy S8 may look like when it is launched sometime in March (or March 29 as Evan Blass notes). Oh btw, did we mention that this leak comes from none other than the ever-so-reliable Evan Blass (otherwise known as @evleaks)?

Yes, you read that right. The above image could be the Samsung Galaxy S8 and boy, its resemblance with the Honor Magic is quite uncanny (we are talking about the front facia here).

As evident from the image, the Samsung Galaxy S8 could come with an almost bezel-less display which is curved on either sides (in-line with earlier rumors). Also, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front which is not very surprising.

What’s surprising, though is the back. A camera module sits at the back with the usual LED flash on one side. Interestingly, a fingerprint scanner sits on the other side. Remember that case render with a huge gap for the camera module which we assumed is for a dual camera setup? As it turns out, the extra space is for a fingerprint scanner.

The image leak also reveals a power button and volume rocker key in their usual positions. Although a slight protrusion is visible below the volume rocker key possibly revealing a dedicated key for Samsung’s supposed proprietary voice assistant, Bixby we are not sure if it is for real.

At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port, a speaker grill, a microphone (possibly secondary), and a headphone jack (thankfully).

Well, these may be mere speculations but, for the fact that they come from a well-reputed source, we are pretty much convinced that this is how the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like.