This is our best look yet at the upcoming Moto G5

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, in all its likelihood, will be launched at the MWC 2017 and we already have the hands-on images of the former.

There have been numerous image renders of both these smartphones. However, the latest hands-on images give us the best look yet at the Moto G5. Akin to its bigger brother, the Moto G5 Plus, the standard Moto G5 will have same design in-line with the earlier rumors. However, at 5-inch the G5 will be slightly smaller than its sibling.

Also, as per the latest leak, the G5 will have a metal back. Interestingly, unlike most of the metal-bodied smartphones, the Moto G5’s battery is said to be removable which should likely be the case with the Plus variant as well. Only time will tell if this will be true or not. But, the wait is not so long as both the phones will be unveiled in less than 6 days from now.

In case you missed out on earlier leaks, the Moto G5 will, of course, come with the Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is believed to have a rectangular-ish fingerprint scanner at the front just below the home button. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset is said to power the device. It is believed to pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space.

The Moto G5 is expected to be priced at USD 200 (approximately Rs. 13,390), and the Plus variant is expected to cost you around USD 250 (approximately Rs. 16,737).

