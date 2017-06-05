This is what Lumia 960 would have looked like if it was launched

Ever wondered what Lumia 960 would have looked like if it was ever launched? Microsoft's Lumia 960 was supposed to be released right after Lumia 950. However, Microsoft decided to discontinue Lumia and the Lumia 960 was never released. Recently pictures of Lumia 960 have surfaced online and it looks like that Lumia 960 would have been very similar to an HTC smartphone.

When buzz of Lumia 960 release were doing rounds it was expected that the successor to Lumia 950 would have little changes as far as looks are concerned. Looks like Microsoft had some other plans. The back panel of Lumia 960 looks similar to an HTC and the body was cast all in aluminium.

The pictures further confirm that had Lumia 960 been launched it would have had USB Type -C similar to Lumia 950. Although Surface devices have discontinued using Type C port. Pictures also reveal that Lumia 960 would have had a 3.5 mm jack at the bottom of the phone, a dedicated camera button along with a micro SD card slot to increase storage of the phone.

A 20 megapixel shooter complimented with triple LED flash along with the front facing stereo speakers most certainly point to the fact that Lumia 960 would have been a flagship. However, the phone never got to see the daylight. Reasons as too why this happened can be put in a very simple way. Microsoft decided to focus on Surface.

It goes without saying that Lumia 960 is never hitting the shelves again. However, it feels great to have a sneak peak at an iconic phone that never got released.

Source

Image Source