This might well be the logo of Samsung Bixby: a rival to Google Assistant

Samsung: the only manufacturer name we are continuously hearing from the past six months or so for all the good and bad. What started as a sad note with the Galaxy Note 7 explosions is now turning out to be all good with how they are branding the Galaxy S8.

In-line with the earlier rumors, it was confirmed that Samsung is working on their Artificial Intelligence assistant to rival the Google Assistant. Lately, that assistant was confirmed to be named as 'Bixby.' Note, none of the information came officially from Samsung.

But, this news might well confirm the assistant's name and probably the logo as well. Samsung, the South Korean smartphone giant today filed a trademark application with the European Trade Mark and Design Network for a new application's logo. And, we believe that this application might be none other than, Bixby itself.

As you can see in the image, the logo of the assistant will look like both 'B' and '8'. Leaked rumors suggested that the Bixby can take voice commands in eight different languages. Apart from Bixby, Samsung is also working on 'Samsung Hello,' same as the Google Now feature seen on previous Nexus devices.

Samsung is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29 with Android Nougat onboard and Bixby assistant preinstalled.

