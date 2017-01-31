This new Moto Mod will add wireless charging and IR blaster to Moto Z series

If there's a smartphone that made headlines for innovation in the year 2016, it was Moto Z, and its sibling Moto Z Play. The smartphones brought modular design to real world with the help of back shells, which Motorola calls Moto Mods. However the steep pricing of these detachable rear shells and lack of compelling real world options restricts them to be the mainstream mobile accessory.

But that might change in the coming years as unlike Google; Motorola is not giving up and is continuously providing assistance to developers in building new exciting Moto Mods that will shape the future of modular smartphone technology. The most recent example of one such collaboration is 'Ultimate' Moto Mod, which is designed under 'Transform the Smartphone' challenge and aims to add a number of useful features to Moto Z series.

The detachable rear shell which as per 9to5Google is a bit thicker than a regular Moto shell case is in testing phase and aims to add Qi wireless charging, which is currently available through some Moto Z battery mods. The website further mentions that the prototype in development needs to be plugged in to work, however the final product will use magnetic pins to connect to Moto Z devices and will also add IR blaster to the handsets, enabling them to control other electronic devices such as TVs, sound systems, etc.

Besides, it is worth mentioning that unlike the previous mods that start at a price of Rs. 5,999 in the Indian market, the 'Ultimate' mod will be priced around $35 (Rs. 2,500) via crowd funding at IndieGoGo. This can yield a good response from consumers who are doubtful in spending a huge amount for the detachable accessories.

Motorola plans to launch a dozen of Moto mods in this year that will work with the company's future smartphones.

