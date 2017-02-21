This rugged smartphone could be the first to come with Helio P25 SoC onboard

After launching the Ulefone Armor last year, the company is all set to launch its successor dubbed the Ulefone Armor 2 on Feb 27th at the MWC 2017.

À la its preceding model, the Ulefone Armor 2 will feature a rugged body - a mélange of plastic and metal to keep the smartphone safe even in extreme conditions. Also, the device will get the IP68 certification which means the device will be dust and waterproof to a certain extent.

Besides, there will be upgrades in the internals as well. The company, just yesterday announced that the smartphone will come with the 2.5GHz octa-core Helio P25 chipset which was unveiled recently. If this turns out to be true, the smartphone could be the first handset to be powered by the said chipset.

It is also believed to pack 6GB of RAM and offer NFC functionalities out of the box. The camera department is said to be taken care of by a 16MP sensor at the back. The press images reveal a physical home button just below the display. However, it’s not sure if the company will integrate a fingerprint scanner under it.

Also, from the press images, it is clear that the device will come with 3 physical keys on the left and right edge each. Minus three buttons for power/sleep and volume rocker key, it remains to be seen what functionality do the other buttons offer. A dedicated button for the camera, perhaps.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be unveiled on 27 Feb at the MWC 2017 and will be made available to the public sometime this year.

Source