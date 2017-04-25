Three Google Pixel phones with Snapdragon 835 SoC may launch this year

In 2016, Google launched two smartphones; Pixel and Pixel XL. While Google has not given us any hints, rumors suggest that the company plans to come up with three phones this year.

Now, according to a post on Android Open Source Project, the upcoming Google handsets are codenamed as Walleye, Muskie and Taimen. Walley and Muskie could be the successor of Pixel XL and Pixel respectively. On the other hand, Taimen is rumored to the brand-new tablet from Google. Last month, another rumor said that Taimen could get released as a Pixel phone without Google's branding.

Google usually codenames its smartphones after the names of fishes. As Taimen is world's largest salmonid, the phone could arrive with a large display.

The post on Android Open Source Project further reveals that the all the upcoming Google's phones will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset inside.

Previous reports also suggested that a cheaper edition of Google Pixel phone will get released this year, which will be called the Pixel 2B. However, Rick Osterloh, the Senior Vice President for Hardware for Google has told that Pixel smartphones will continue to stay premium.

He has hinted us about the Google Pixel 2 launch timeline as well. He has said that the upcoming phones would get released around October this year.

The already existing rumors reveal that Google Pixel 2 phones come with waterproof body and improved cameras featuring large-sized megapixels for advanced low-light photography.

Moreover, the future Pixel 2 handsets are not expected to sport the 3.5mm audio jack.

