Three new color variants of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on the way

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus fall in the category of most anticipated smartphones of 2017. At the launch, the flagship devices were available in 5 different colors, which are Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold, and Coral Blue.

Now according to a listing on the Samsung's web page, the company will launch three more color variants for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. While the Galaxy S8 will be offered in Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, and Quicksand Gold colors, the S8 Plus will be available in the latter two new colors only. Currently, we don't know if the new color variants will be exclusive to the Taiwan market.

Also Read:Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, J7 Prime 32GB variants launched in India; price starts from Rs. 14,900

Hopefully, we will get to see the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in these new colors soon.

Besides this, the Korean smartphone manufacturer is rumored to have started working on the successor of Galaxy S8. Going by a recent report from Korea, Samsung seems to have chosen the codename Star for the Galaxy S9 that might be launched in 2018.

It is said that the bigger variant of the next generation Galaxy S flagship is codenamed Star 2. The report claims that the development of the alleged Galaxy S9 has debuted three to four months earlier than the schedule. While it is too early, Samsung is likely to bring some major changes into the Galaxy S9.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front panel leaked on video: Watch it here

We wonder what that would be since the current flagship devices already pack some powerful features and specifications. In any case, we have almost a year for the eventual release of the Galaxy S9. So we might just wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is pegged to get unveiled sometime this fall.

Via