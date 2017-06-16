Three new Moto smartphones on the way: Specs and pricing revealed

2017 is turning out to be the year of Moto smartphones. From high-end to budget handsets, Lenovo is coming up with a new one every now and then.

Recently, well-known leakster Andri Yatim has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Moto G5 S Plus through his Twitter account. According to him, the smartphone will arrive with a 5.5-inch display and metal unibody. Heart of the device will be an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor topped with the Adreno 506 GPU. It will draw its energy from a 3068mAh battery unit. Moreover, there will be a rear dual camera setup.

He claimed that the Moto G5 S Plus will be priced somewhere between Rs. 18,999 to Rs. 19,999.

Coming to the Moto X4, the tipster say that it sports a "posh build", so most likely it will carry a higher price tag than the Moto G5 S Plus. He further claims that the smartphone will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset teamed with Adreno 512 GPU. It will also pack a large 3800mAh battery for keeping the lights on for longer hours.

The device will be bearing a relatively smaller 5.2-inch display and a dual camera setup on its back. In addition to this, the Moto X4 is said to flaunt an IP68 certification, which means it can be submerged into the water as deep as 5-feet and up to 30 minutes.

Other than that, Yatim has just now claimed that there is another Moto smartphone on the way, which is dubbed as the Moto X Style. According to him, the device will have 64GB default storage space and will be sold at Rs. 14, 800.

Since we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this leak, take this information with a pinch of salt.