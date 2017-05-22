Today at Apple program will change the experience at Apple Stores

Last month, Apple announced the new retail initiative called "Today at Apple". It is meant to change the concept of Apple Store, a place where people wait in long queues to purchase the newly announced iPhone.

With the new program, the newly announced Today at Apple program, the Apple Stores will show you many amazing things that can be done with your new iPhone. On the website, you can view a schedule of the upcoming events and classes. The concept of the website is similar to what Apple used for managing the in-store classes and events previously. The difference is that there are many more events under the Today at Apple program.

The website shows what kind of events Apple will hold in the retail stores. There is a new Kids Hour program so that parents can get their kids along to learn more about software like iMovie and GarageBand.

In larger markets, Apple has many high-profile artists booked to render their lectures, speeches and performances. Apple has brought in Christopher Martin to perform in Brooklyn, Leon Bridges in San Francisco, and Estelle in SoHo to mention a few.

Apple will also offer how-to sessions for video editing, music creation, etc. There is an Accessibility Basic series that is aimed at those who suffer from reduced mobility, vision or heading loss so that they can use Apple devices just like the others.

The other sessions or classes include Teacher Tuesdays, Field Trips, Apple Camp, live art, music labs, pro-focused classes, and Studio Hours.

While the program is meant to be rolled out to all the global markets. For now, it is yet to arrive in India. If the Today at Apple program is launched in India, it will definitely change the entire experience of the Apple customers. Already stores such as Reliance Digital are offerings tips to their customers.