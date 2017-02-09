Today's Honor 6X flash sale will feature a 4GB variant

Chinese smartphones are doing really well in the Indian market these days. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor released their new smartphone Honor 6X (3GB version) exclusively on Amazon and reportedly the smartphone went out of stock in a matter of minutes after the sale.

While this has been the case, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just announced that the next flash sale on Amazon will feature the 4/64GB variant of the Honor 6X. Having recently launched in India, this variant could attract a lot of customers who want better performance and more storage.

The device has been priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB Version and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB Version. It interesting to see all the companies are pricing their smartphone at a very competitive price.

As for the device and the fans, Honor 6X is offering true value for money.

The next flash sale for the Honor 6X will be held today, at 2 PM on 9th February and this time consumers will be able to get their hands on the 4GB Version.

Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group has said, "We were delighted by the positive response to the first flash sale and have decided to bring forward the 4GB version ahead of its scheduled date as a thank you to all our customers."

Additionally, buyers can avail attractive offers while purchasing the Honor 6X on Amazon. Offers range from Airtel to avail 14GB extra data on purchase of 1GB Data, 10 percent cash back with SBI debit and credit card and e-Book promotion credits on Amazon worth INR 300.