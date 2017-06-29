Transsion Holdings signs pact with Spice Mobility

With an aim to increase its presence in Indian smartphone market, Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, today announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with Spice Mobility.

This partnership aims to revitalize the 'Spice brand' by cross-leveraging both organizations' strengths to offer a simple, yet, an all-new powerful and rich digital experience to the young generation of India, the companies said.

It said the new Spice brand portfolio will offer stylishly designed devices catering to the needs of the Indian youth.

The Spice has also unveiled its new brand identity and philosophy - "Make Sharing Better" with Spice. In line with the new brand identity, Spice brand will enable the users' to create and nurture the social connections by sharing content that is enjoyable for them, the company said.

Lin Qin, Vice-President, Transsion Holdings said, "We will be exploring various strategic opportunities by building on each other's strengths such as wide distribution strength, understanding of the Indian consumer and a comprehensive portfolio of quality products. Our aim is to translate the company's global success by designing easy to use products that cater to the local consumer preferences and social milieu."

He further adds, "For us, India is one of the top priority markets and with this partnership, we have now enhanced the New Spice product portfolio to offer a stylish designed range to the Indian consumers. After massive acceptance of the brand, itel and successful launch of TECNO in India, we are embarking on a new journey with the launch of the new 'Spice' brand. We are confident that this brand will deliver on its promise of a youthful portfolio of high-quality products that will not only surpass consumer aspirations but also enable them to retain their individuality without compromising on their traditional values and societal expectations."

Dilip Modi, Executive Chairman, Spice Mobility said, "We are absolutely delighted to partner with Transsion Holdings. As a strategic partner, we believe this combines Spice's legacy strength and Transsion's global leadership to bring a whole new mobility experience to our consumers. This JV is a commitment towards furthering digital inclusion in India, assuring high-quality products and services to one and all, thus democratizing innovation and technology. We are sure that by leveraging each other's strengths, we will make a significant contribution to the emerging Indian technology market."