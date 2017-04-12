Trinity- 5 inch Android Smartphone that functions as a Windows PC

Though smartphone does quite a lot of stuff done by computer, there are few other areas where people rely solely on their personal computers. How about having a device that works both as a smartphone and PC? This sounds interesting, right?

Shane Lewis has come up with such an idea where a device named as Trinity runs Android Operating System and also functions as a Windows PC. Now he wants everyone to crowdfund this idea so that he can start with the shipping process by the end of 2017. That is, if he gets $767,000 on Indiegogo, he is having a plan of beginning the shipment in December.

Design: The design of this device is not so appealing. It is very thick compared to smartphones available in the market. It is having a thickness of 17.5mm. It might reach 19mm once the project gets completed. The entry level device has a 5-inch display with 800 x 480 pixel capacitive touch screen. Features: One should not confuse this device with the dual-boot model. Trinity is having separate hardware for both Android and Windows 10 operating systems. But runs it simultaneously and allows you to switch between them without turning the device off. It comes with full-sized USB and HDMI ports in it which can be used to plug in a display, keyboard, or other accessories. Another interesting thing is, you can also plug in two different displays at the same time such as one for Android OS and another for Windows. The Windows supported here is powered by an Intel processor, minimum of 4GB RAM, and 128GB of mSATA solid state storage. On the other hand, Android OS is powered by an ARM-based processor, 2GB RAM, and also a support for microSD card. The basic version of Trinity comes with a 13MP rear camera. For now, the device does not offer a good battery capacity. That is, only 4 hours of battery life under Android OS whereas, an hour if you use both the operating system simultaneously. Availability: The entry level model of Trinity is priced at $699 whereas, an advanced model by name Trinity Turbo will be made available for $869 and powers Pentium N3710 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If the price is not a concern for you, then you go for Trinity Ultimate which is priced at $959. It offers you Pentium N3710 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

