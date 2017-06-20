2 days left for the biggest launch of the year

OnePlus, one of the successful global smartphone manufacturers is gearing up to launch their upcoming flagship - the OnePlus 5. The company has managed to build a great reputation for itself in the market within a few years.

Undoubtedly, this was possible for them as they came up with flagship devices those are feature rich just like the other high-end models in the market and priced at almost half of them. Notably, the OnePlus 5, which is awaiting its launch on June 20 is believed to be priced in the mid-range market segment. The other high-end flagships from rival companies are priced expensively and for this reason the OnePlus phones are dubbed flagship killers.

As the OnePlus 5 launch is nearing, it is not only the gossip mongers but also the company itself that is keeping the fans and onlookers excited by revealing the details one by one. We should say that these constant rumors and leaks are definitely keeping us hooked onto the OnePlus 5 as we are curious to know what the device will arrive with.

With just three more days left for the launch of the OnePlus 5 in India, here what we expect from the device.

OnePlus 5 innards seem to be powerful

As seen above, there are a few official confirmations regarding the OnePlus 5. One such confirmation came in from the forums saying that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone will arrive with the powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The forum did mention that their developers will add a new feature to manage the app performance so that the power consumption is reduced and the overall performance is improved.

A few days back, OnePlus confirmed the use of a Qualcomm SoC on the OnePlus 5 by revealing the same on Twitter. The tweet shows us what a great powerhouse the OnePlus 5 could be.

Glad to have you on board for our launch, @Qualcomm 💪See you on June 20 for the #OnePlus5 launch. https://t.co/uuWc1lLOar https://t.co/mL0aQ74egS — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 16, 2017

Once the processor to be used in the OnePlus 5 got confirmed, there came in speculations regarding the device's other hardware aspects. One such speculation that has been long rumored is the use of 8GB RAM in the OnePlus 5. We have seen many leaks showing 8GB RAM in the smartphone but we are yet to know if the device will arrive with such a massive chunk of RAM.

Another official hardware confirmation came in from the company's CEO Pete Lau (Lui Zuotu). He took to the social media a few days to announce that the OnePlus 5 will arrive with 128GB UFS (Universal Flash Storage). His post read, "Now the flagship machine UFS have become a selling point, too much fun."

It is said that this smartphone will be faster than the Galaxy S8 on the basis of the leaked benchmark scores. With a better hardware comprising of 8GB RAM than the Samsung offering, we can't disprove this claim.

Smoothness is the ultimate aim

The OnePlus 5 is speculated to arrive with a refreshed OxygenOS on its global variant. Going by the official OnePlus tweets, we can say that the device could arrive with a refreshed interface and powerful specs that will make it extremely smooth.

The manufacturer has also put up a teaser showing the smoothness while there is a change in the color. This shows that the refreshed OxygenOS will be great.

Get a taste of how we've refreshed OxygenOS 😉 pic.twitter.com/JNAKJWiucw — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 15, 2017

Dual rear camera will not fall short of capability

At a point in time, when the dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5 wasn't confirmed, the company posted a camera comparison pic on its official Twitter handle. The second part of the picture on the right appeared sharper and clearer than the one on the right. This picture confirmed that the clearer picture was shot by the OnePlus 5 camera.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

Following this, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a night shot clicked by the OnePlus 5. Despite being a low light shot, the image was almost noiseless and packed in immense details. The metadata of the same showed that a 16MP sensor was used to click the same.

One of the camera samples shared by the company pointed out at the use of a monochrome lens. OnePlus shared a black and white image that was clicked by the OnePlius 5. It looks like the snap was clicked by a monochrome sensor, confirming the previous leaks. This tipped that one of the lenses in the dual camera setup at the rear could be a monochrome sensor. Following the same, a tweet showing another camera sample pointed out at the presence of the Portrait Mode in the OnePlus 5. We say so as the sample shows the portrait mode with bokeh effect as well.

The leaked renders show that the OnePlus 5 might arrive with a dual rear camera setup with the two lenses placed horizontally at the top left of the device's rear panel. This camera setup is said to have been developed by DxO Labs.

We're proud to announce that we'll be working with @DxOLabs to improve the photography experience of the #OnePlus5. https://t.co/rccJWStjQi pic.twitter.com/TwQ3fCdblt — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 18, 2017

With the bokeh effect and portrait mode, we can say that the OnePlus 5 will be able to render a similar camera performance as the iPhone 7 Plus. Notably, the iPhone 7 Plus is one of the first smartphones to arrive with a dual lens rear camera setup with the bokeh effect that was possible only with the professional cameras. Following the same line, even the OnePlus 5 will have the bokeh effect that will help you click professional looking photos using your smartphone camera.

OnePlus launch event will have a place in history

OnePlus is definitely planning something different and its attempt will reserve a place for it in history. We say so as the OnePlus that will be launched on June 20 globally will be launched in India on June 22 at an event in Mumbai. Also, the device will be going on sale on the very same day of its launch. Moreover, even fans who have managed to grab hold of the invites can attend this launch event. Also, the OnePlus 5 will be available for sale from June 22 itself via both Amazon India and the official OnePlus store.

Following the announcement and release of their flagship device, the company will host pop-up events in cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai for the interested consumers. This will happen in the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru on June 24 and at Ambience Mall in Delhi on June 23. In Chennai, the OnePlus 5 event will be held on GST Road on June 24 and in Hyderabad, it will be held in Jubilee Hills on June 25.

Being a flagship smartphone priced in the mid-range market segment, the OnePlus 5 will definitely compete Being a flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5 will directly compete with the other flagship models such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6 and Apple iPhone 7. If the ongoing reports turn out to be authentic, the device will really be a flagship killer and live up to the brand tagline Never Settle.