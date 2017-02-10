Two low-end Huawei phones with physical keypad spotted on TENAA

Usually, we stumble upon upcoming smartphones on TENAA, a Chinese Telecom regulatory agency as they visit the same for certification. From the website, we have got to know that Huawei is prepping two phones with physical numeric keypads.

Well, these two phones are identified to be Huawei R952 and Huawei R662. These seem to be low-end phones with a similar design except for a few differences. Talking a glance at the specifications of these phones, it appears like they have identical specs.

As per the listing, these Huawei phones might feature a 2.4-inch TFT display with 320x240 pixel resolution. Also, the R952 is said to be powered by a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the R662 is likely to use a 2,000mAh battery. These models are listed to have 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory capacity that is expandable up to 32GB.

The Huawei R952 and Huawei I6662 seem to house an octa-core processor of unknown chipset clocked at 1.2GHz. Also, the operating system isn't known as the same is listed as "not supported". The listing further reveals that the R952 will arrive with dimensions of 141.4 x 62.8 x 25.9 mm and the R662 will measure at 130.8 x 60 x 21 mm.

As of now, no other details pertaining to these Huawei phones are not known, but these entry-level handsets might go official in the coming weeks. Until there is any official confirmation from Huawei, we need to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

