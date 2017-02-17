Two new LG smartphones with Android 7.0 Nougat spotted on Geekbench

LG is all geared up to unveil the most awaited and rumored LG G6 at the Mobile World Congress this year. Well, that's not what LG is just up to. Reports surfacing the webosphere indicates that LG is apparently working on a few other devices and may unveil them alongside the LG G6 this month.

Days ago, we had reported that a mysterious LG device with 4GB of RAM and Android Nougat was spotted on Geekbench with a model number LG H871. Well, adding on to the rumor mill, two other unnamed LG devices have been spotted as well.

Two anonymous LG smartphones with model numbers LGE LGUS997 and LGM-G600L shows up on a benchmarking website. Likewise the earlier handset, these two LG devices also come packed with 4GB of RAM and is expected to be powered by either Snapdragon 820 or 821 chipset.

Rumors also suggest that the unnamed LG devices will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, the smartphone vendor has confirmed any of these rumors and hence it should be taken with a pinch of salt until any official statement is sent out by the company itself.

Sadly, no more information are available about the spotted LG smartphone devices for now. However, it will be interesting to see if LG would also unveil these models, alongside the LG G6, which will be officially announced on February 26.

For more updates, stay tuned to GizBot.