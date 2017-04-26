Two new Huawei phones spotted on TENAA

A new Huawei smartphones have appeared on the Chinese certification site TENAA. The phones bearing the model numbers DLI-TL20 and SLA-AL00 seem to be targeted at the mid-range market. However, the former is from Honor, Huawei's sub-brand.

As of now, it is unclear if Huawei intends to introduce these phones in international markets as well, or they will remain a China-exclusive. Notably, both the models appears to be "custom made" for China Mobile, so it will be interesting to see if the two other leading carriers; China Unicom and China Telecom - will also launch this device on their respective networks or not.

Anyway, let's take a look at what we have found out about the phones from TENAA.

The Honor DL-TL20 has 3GB of RAM and 5-inch TFT display Talking about the Honor DL-TL20, the listing reveals that it will sport a 5-imch. TFT display with the resolution of 1080 x 720 pixels. While the display resolution is pretty unusual, it could be a typing mistake. Coming to the hardware part, the processor of this smartphone is said to be clocked at a frequency at 1.4GHz. However, the processor is not specified. In terms of storage, it will have 3GB of RAM and 32BG of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Runs Android 7.0 and offers VoLTE support The Honor DL-TL20 will pack a relatively small 2,920mAh battery under its hood, which is not enough to last a day's use. The smartphone will feature a 13-MP rear camera as well as a 5-MP camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls. On the software front, it will run Android 7.0 Nougat. The device will provide support for LTE-TDD and LTE-FDD on various frequencies. In addition to this, it will support VoLTE. The image also shows us that a fingerprint scanner is housed on the back of the phone. The smartphone is likely to made available in three different color variants: Silver, Gold and Pink. Currently, the pricing is not listed on the website. The Huawei SLA-AL00 The phone looks quite stylish due to the metal clad body and it will be available in Black, Red, Gold, Pink, and Blue variants. Snapdragon 425 Soc and 2GB RAM The Huawei SLA-AL00 will come equipped with a Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC, as listed on TENAA. It will be bundled with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of default storage. The device is likely to ship with a 5-inch 720p display. Small battery but decent cameras Under the hood, there is a 2,920mAH battery to keep the lights on. As far as the camera department is concerned, the smartphone will reportedly feature a 13 MP shooter with LED flash on the back while on the front lies a 5 MP selfie shooter.

