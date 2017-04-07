UMIDIGI C Note launched: Impressive features with a sleek design

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI is known for making phones that are a perfect blend of design and functionality.

While the companybelieves that everyone should have access to superior design and specifications of a phone, regardless of the price UMIDIGI has just launched a new smartphone. Dubbed as UMIDIGI C Note this smartphone is surely going to receive a lot of attention because of its premium build quality. The phone not only has a classy look, but it also manages to ship with powerful specifications.

So what is so special about this device? Let's find out.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Sleek design with large battery Carved from a single slab of fine aluminum, the device looks gorgeous. The antenna lines blend with its metal body in such a way that results in a sleek and solid hand-grip. The handset only weighs only 172g. And despite being only 8.3 mm thick, it packs a large 3800mAh battery manufactured by Sony. The company claims that the battery will last two days on moderate usage. 5.5 inch. SHARP FHD display for better viewing performance UMIDIGI C Note sports a 5.5" SHARP FHD display with high color saturation (95 percent NTSC gamut) as well as 17 percent better overall color saturation allowing the users to get a richer viewing experience. Moreover, it helps in reducing 20 percent of battery consumption. Efficient processor Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6737T processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB. On the software front, the device runs on Android 6.0 Nougat right out of the box. Camera with Samsung's PDAF technology In terms of optics, UMIDIGI C Note flaunts a 13MP camera with dual-LED flash on the back, while on the front there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera also has Samsung's PDAF sensor, which gives you a signal to understand if an image is in focus or not. The dual-LED flash allows you to capture objects more clearly in low-light conditions. In addition to this, C Note also offers an option called Professional Camera Mode for photography enthusiasts. Standard connectivity options The connectivity suite offers 4G LTE, dual hybrid SIM slot, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 and Micro USB port.