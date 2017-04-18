UMIDIGI C Note now available in red color variant

UMIDIGI is known for making phones that are a perfect blend of design and functionality. Earlier this month, they launched a brand-new smartphone called UMIDIGI C Note. Now, the company has unveiled its Red version. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also published a video where the C Note is running the AnTuTu benchmark.

As per the video, the C Note has managed to bag 39747 points on AnTuTu. The video not only lets us take a good look at the smartphone, but also gives us a fair idea about its multitasking abilities and battery performance. To refresh your memories, let's go through the features and specifications of the UMIDIGI C Note once more. In terms of design, the smartphone looks gorgeous.

Also Read: Videocon Delite 11+ with Pro 360 OS launched: Specs, price, features and more

Carved from a single slab of aluminum, the device has a sleek appearance. It is only 8.3 mm thick and weighs at just 172g.

The C Note comes with a 5.5" SHARP FHD display with high color saturation and a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels.

Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB.

As far as the camera department is concerned, the device flaunts a 13MP camera with dual-LED flash on the back, while on the front there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the C Note runs Android 6.0 Nougat right out of the box.

Connectivity options offered by the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual hybrid SIM slot, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 and a Micro USB port.

The UMIDIGI C Note can be pre-ordered from the UMIDIGI website at just $129.99 as a limited time offer until this month's end.

Source