Unannounced Xiaomi Phone Caught in the Wild; Live Images Leaked

It’s been not more than a couple of days since Xiaomi made its debut at the CES and the Apple of East is already in the news again. This time around, an unannounced smartphone from the company has been spotted on a Weibo post revealing the front and rear of the handset.

As seen in the above picture, the silver-colored variant of the yet-to-be-official smartphone has a fingerprint sensor just below the display (much like the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi 5) with a set of sensors above the display. At the back is a camera module in its usual place along with a fingerprint scanner placed right below it. From the images, it is safe to bet that the smartphone will have an all-metal unibody design with texture finish.

As cited on Playfuldroid, the device in question is believed to be the Redmi Note 4X which had recently received the TENNA certification. However, the TENNA certified Note 4X had the fingerprint scanner on the back whereas the mystery phone spotted today has the sensor embedded into the home button. Does that mean Xiaomi is prepping to out a new phone other than the Redmi Note 4X anytime soon?

Well, time will only answer this question. Until then keep looking at this space.