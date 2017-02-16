Unnamed LG smartphone appears on benchmarking website with 4GB RAM and Android Nougat

While we are hearing numerous news about LG's upcoming flagship the LG G6, a new and a mysterious smartphone with a model number 'LGE LGUS997' has recently popped up on the GeekBench website.

However, the model number of the new LG smartphone gives us an impression that the device could be available for US Cellular subscribers only.

According to the GeekBench listing, the LG smartphone features a 4GB RAM along with Qualcomm MSM 8996 2.19 GHz quad-core processor. The handset seems to be running the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

On the other hand, LG has made available its LG V20 and the LG G5 for the US cellular users. As far as speculations go, the new spotted device could just be another variant of the said smartphones or the device could altogether be a new smartphone.

There are no further details about the smartphone on the listing. We should be seeing and hearing more about the device in the days to come.

